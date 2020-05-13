GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Coroner rules Longmont…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County Coroner rules Longmont man’s death on railroad tracks a suicide

Boulder County Coroner’s Office
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Coroner has determined that a Longmont man who was struck by a train in March 29 died by suicide.

Kim Oyler, 59, died at the 17th Avenue railroad crossing, near Meadow Street. According to an autopsy report written by Meredith Frank, a forensic pathologist, Oyler’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was determined to be suicide.

Witnesses saw Oyler lie down on the train tracks in front of an oncoming train, according to the report. The report also noted that Oyler had “experienced recent life stressors,” and had “stated something to the effect of not having a reason to live.”

After Oyler’s death on the tracks, Longmont police closed down the railroad crossing to investigate the scene. Police Sgt. Matt Cage had said after the incident suicide was suspected and Oyler’s death was not believed suspicious.

Resources for those in crisis

If facing an emergency: Call 911

Mental Health Partners: To request services, 303-443-8500; walk-in center, 3180 Airport Road, Boulder, 303-447-1665

COACT Colorado’s crisis hotline: 1-844-493-8255 (TALK) or, text “TALK” to 38255

National hotline: 1-800-SUICIDE or 1-800-784-2433

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. You’re Going To Love This Full-Service Salon

    Good news: North End Salon is now able to open on a very limited basis for your hair care needs....
  2. What Makes Your Community Special?

    What makes your community special? We hope you’ll include Longmont Chorale on your list! Since the 1930s, the Chorale has...
  3. Can You Choose The Way You’ll Be Remembered?

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. But funeral planning involves making decisions. Here are some things you...
  4. Habitat Apartments: This Feels Like Home

    When you first see Habitat Apartments, you may think, “This feels like home.” No surprise, when you consider the ultra...
  5. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Hardwood flooring lasts for years—but eventually, it will need to be refinished. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides expert floor refinishing in...