BVSD shares initial plans for fall, including remote, in-person learning mix

The Boulder Valley School District has developed five possible scenarios for school in the fall, including a blend of remote and in-person learning that seems to be the most likely model based on current COVID-19 data.

A range of scenarios are needed based on guidance from the Boulder and Broomfield health departments warning that strict social distancing restrictions may continue through the fall and the potential for outbreaks requires flexibility, district officials said. Boulder Valley so far is planning to resume classes as scheduled the week of Aug. 19.

“This plan has to be developed in conjunction with what’s safe for our students,” said Margaret Crespo, Boulder Valley area superintendent. “A lot of it will be determined in the next six weeks or so as we see what happens with the pandemic.”

Boulder Valley on Tuesday shared the five possible scenarios in a letter to families and during its school board meeting, as well as providing a webpage, in English and Spanish, where parents can get updates.

Parents were invited to provide feedback through a short survey asking if they’re ready to send their children back to school, if restrictions are lifted. Secondary students will receive a home learning survey this week asking them about various remote learning methods, while elementary parents can expect to see a similar survey soon.

The district also is addressing the fall plans through its “Let’s Talk Education” series in a broadcast at 8 a.m. Thursday at bvsd.org/bv22. To ask a question for the session, fill out the form here.

Boulder Valley’s scenarios range from the current remote-only learning model to a return to school-as-normal. In the event of outbreaks, school officials noted, the district may need to close individual schools or the entire district and return to remote learning.

Parents who don’t feel comfortable sending children to in-person school at all, once restrictions are lifted, will have the option to enroll in the district’s online, K-12 school, Boulder Universal, officials said.

A district “recovery task force” is now figuring out the details of how the different phases will work.

The first phase, remote learning only, would require changes to the model that’s been in place since schools closed to in-person learning in mid-March, Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson said.

Those include an updated grading policy, more consistent standards and expectations for teachers, and building out curriculum teachers can use so they spend less time on lesson planning and have more time to engage and work directly with students.

“We will be much better prepared,” Anderson said.

In the second phase, restrictions would allow limited in-person learning activities for small groups of students who may not have equitable access to education through remote, or home, learning. Most students would continue to learn from home.

For the third phase, as restrictions ease, plans call for having only a portion of the student population in a building at any given time, similar to the current restrictions for workplaces restricting them to half their employees.

Hundreds of parameters — from how many students could be safely allowed in a classroom space to what sanitation protocols are needed to whether masks will need to be worn — will be considered, Crespo said. There’s also the question of whether to prioritize certain grade levels, since elementary students generally need more one-on-one instruction than older students.

“We’re working with partners internally and externally to build a system that’s usable and equitable and meets the diverse needs of all learners,” she said. “We are just redesigning everything.”

The fourth phase is the majority of students return to in-person learning with flexibility for some online options for certain families, while the last phase is school as normal.

In Adams 12, Superintendent Chris Gdowski said, the Denver metro-area school districts are working together and likely will follow similar plans in the fall. Scheduling changes needed to maintain social distancing guidelines, if required in the fall, are under discussion now, he said.

Denver Public Schools, for example, recently announced plans to start the next academic year on time in August, likely using a mix of in-person and remote learning, according to The Denver Post.

Gdowski said it will likely be late July before the district has a finalized plan. So far, the district is planning to stick with its schedule of returning to school the week of Aug. 19.

“We know the uncertainty stresses everyone out,” he said. “Hopefully, we will have good public health guidance by late July.”

In considering a hybrid scenario, he said, potential options include groups of students split between morning and afternoon sessions, attending every other day or attending every three weeks — though he said morning and afternoon sessions likely would be too challenging logistically.

When not attending school for in-person learning, students would rotate to remote learning, potentially live streaming the in-person classes.

Even in the best case scenario, where students return to school without distancing or group size restrictions, some parents won’t be comfortable sending children and remote learning options will need to continue, he said.

If remote learning for most or all students needs to continue, he said, adding more rigor and more “live” classes would be needed.

Compounding the fall planning challenges is the expectation of large budget cuts. At least a tenth of Colorado’s state budget for next year must be cut, lawmakers were advised Tuesday morning, according to The Denver Post. The total shortfall for this year and the fiscal year that begins July 1 is about $3.3 billion.

Boulder Valley Chief Financial Officer Bill Sutter said the current discussion includes a 15% cut to K-12 education to the state, which would equal $38 million for Boulder Valley. More information is expected to be available after Memorial Day, when the state Legislature expects to return to the session.

“We’re not going to have great choices when we have cuts this deep,” Anderson said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “We will just have to react and do the best we can.”

In Adams 12, Gdowski said, making large cuts generally requires increasing class sizes and reducing staff members. But districts now are in a position of likely needing to have fewer students in classes.

“Those things don’t fit together very well,” he said. “All districts will have that challenge of how do you do that if you have to make class sizes bigger to balance the budget out. The logistics of managing health and safety during budget cuts is as difficult a challenge as we will face in our careers.”