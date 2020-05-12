Couple files class-action suit against Boulder Hyatt over 2018 carbon-monoxide leak

A couple from Montana is suing the Hyatt Place hotel near Boulder’s Pearl Street, claiming the two patrons were poisoned from a carbon-monoxide leak two years ago.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for Colorado this month, plaintiffs Raymond and Bettyjune Clark say they were staying at the hotel at 2280 Junction Place from Nov. 10 to 18, 2018, when they began to feel sick. They went to a nearby emergency room four times during the week and suffered bouts of vomiting, nausea and fainting.

The Clarks allege they alerted hotel managers of the possible leak after buying a carbon-monoxide monitor from a local hardware store, but say they were dismissed.

Firefighters responding to an emergency call on Nov. 18 detected carbon monoxide at 50 parts per million in the lobby and ordered guests to vacate. The gas boiler room was reading at 500 ppm.

The Clarks allege that have since suffered physical and neurological setbacks due to the carbon-monoxide exposure, and hundreds of other guests may also be suffering because the hotel was at or near capacity due to a University of Colorado home football game that weekend.

The suit is asking Hyatt and the hotel to pay an undetermined figure of immediate damages, notify other guests that week of their potential exposure and set up a trust fund to pay off long-term medical costs that may arise from former guests.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission generally believes that carbon-monoxide levels below 70 ppm could cause chest pain in cardiac patients, while levels above 70 can cause headaches and nausea. Severe disorientation begins at above 150 ppm.

The suit names Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) and Noble Investment Group, an Atlanta-based private equity firm and the franchisee of the hotel. A spokeswoman for Hyatt declined to comment, citing company policy against commenting on ongoing litigation. Noble did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

