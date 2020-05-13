Lafayette City Council to hold emergency meeting to discuss potential face mask order

Lafayette City Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss a potential face mask order.

Council will vote on two ordinances that will establish a framework for enforcement of violations of the local emergency declaration, according to the posted agenda. If those measures pass, they will lay the groundwork for an enforceable mask mandate.

Council last week discussed whether members would like to see a stricter face covering order than the one put in place by Boulder County and voted 5-2 for staff to bring back something on which the board can vote.

Boulder County’s order went into effect on Saturday and requires people to wear face coverings when in public places where social distancing of 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained.

If Lafayette does approve an order requiring masks be worn, it would join a growing number of other cities that have done the same.

In Superior, officials on May 1 enacted an order requiring people to wear face coverings when patronizing or working at local businesses.

Louisville on May 5 approved an emergency ordinance that requires people wear face coverings in public places, including outdoors, when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Boulder City Council on April 28 passed an order that requires customers and employees to wear face coverings inside businesses.

Masks already were mandated by the state for employees of businesses considered critical and allowed to operate through government-ordered shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency Lafayette meeting will be virtual and begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. To view the agenda, as well as instructions on how to join in, visit bit.ly/3bmAei1.