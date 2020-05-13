Longmont Hover Street work to require lane shifts

Travelers can expect lane shifts and some traffic backups during Wednesday and Thursday concrete rehabilitation work on Longmont’s Hover Street between Nelson Road and Boston Avenue.

City officials said travelers might want to avoid the area on those two days.

This concrete rehabilitation work is part of Longmont’s ongoing Hover Street Rehabilitation project to help improve the structural condition and ride-ability of the street’s aging concrete pavement, officials said in a news release. Anyone with questions about the construction can call 303-651-8416.