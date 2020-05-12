Missing Boulder man’s body is identified in Nevada

The body of a Boulder man reported as missing earlier this year in Douglas County, Nev., was recovered in a mountainous area April 28 and has now been identified as Lance Scott Durkac, 45.

According to a news release from the Douglas County (Nev.) Sheriff’s Office, that department began an investigation into reports of a missing man Feb. 20 in the area of Jack Wright Pass/State Route 208, east of South Lake Tahoe.

On April 28, a man’s remains were located in the mountain area northwest of Jack Wright Pass, known locally as American Flats. It was determined by investigators that Durkac’s death was of a non-suspicious nature.

He was positively identified through the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.