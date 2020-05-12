GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Missing Boulder man’s body is identified…

News
Boulder Area news

Missing Boulder man’s body is identified in Nevada

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The body of a Boulder man reported as missing earlier this year in Douglas County, Nev., was recovered in a mountainous area April 28 and has now been identified as Lance Scott Durkac, 45.

According to a news release from the Douglas County (Nev.) Sheriff’s Office, that department began an investigation into reports of a missing man Feb. 20 in the area of Jack Wright Pass/State Route 208, east of South Lake Tahoe.

On April 28, a man’s remains were located in the mountain area northwest of Jack Wright Pass, known locally as American Flats. It was determined by investigators that Durkac’s death was of a non-suspicious nature.

He was positively identified through the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
