GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Mostly sunny after morning fog and a high of 69…

Latest News

Mostly sunny after morning fog and a high of 69 today in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see mostly sunny skies after some morning fog today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for some fog and clouds in the morning before clearing to mostly sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 49.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 47, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 47, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 47, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest News

  1. Can You Choose The Way You’ll Be Remembered?

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. But funeral planning involves making decisions. Here are some things you...
  2. Habitat Apartments: This Feels Like Home

    When you first see Habitat Apartments, you may think, “This feels like home.” No surprise, when you consider the ultra...
  3. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Hardwood flooring lasts for years—but eventually, it will need to be refinished. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides expert floor refinishing in...
  4. Reduce Your Utility Bill

    Want to reduce your utility bill each month? Jones Excavating & Plumbing installs and services standard and tankless water heaters,...
  5. New Kitchen Appliance Set

    We’re spending time at home—and in our kitchens! Put a little new life in your kitchen with a new kitchen...