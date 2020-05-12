Mostly sunny after morning fog and a high of 69 today in Boulder

Boulder should see mostly sunny skies after some morning fog today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for some fog and clouds in the morning before clearing to mostly sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 49.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 47, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 47, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 47, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
