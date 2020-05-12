Nordstrom’s Broomfield closure causes 167 permanent layoffs

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) will cut 167 retail jobs as it winds down its location in Broomfield’s Flatirons Crossing mall.

In a letter to state labor officials Monday night, the legacy department store chain said it will lay off all of its staff beginning June 1 until the store closes on or around June 21. The company previously said it plans to wrap up closure of the location in August.

Nordstrom confirmed it would close the Flatirons Crossing location last week along with 15 other stores across the U.S. due to the severe drop in revenues caused by stay-at-home measures in Colorado and other states. The 84,000-square-foot Broomfield location has been closed since March under Colorado’s earlier stay-at-home order.

The company said 70% of its sales come from in-person shopping across its 116 full-line stores.

“We would have preferred to give more notice of this action but were unable to do so because of how quickly and unexpectedly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting dramatic economic downturn,” the company said in its letter.

