Australian company acquires Boulder-based Halp

News
Business

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
BOULDER and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — Australian software maker Atlassian Corp. PLC (Nasdaq: TEAM) acquired Boulder’s Halp Inc. this week.

In a blog post Tuesday, Atlassian said the acquisition will allow Halp to further integrate its programs into Altassian’s products, including project-management app Trello and Jira, a software-development suite.

“The team that built Halp is off to a great start, and we’re excited to put the full power of Atlassian behind it as it continues its mission,” the company said.

Halp builds chatbot software to handle help desk requests through the messaging app Slack. It was founded in April 2017 as BubbleIQ, and lists 18 employees on LinkedIn.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Atlassian has not disclosed any further details to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Wednesday afternoon.

Atlassian made just more than $1.71 billion in revenue in 2019, according to filings with the SEC.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

