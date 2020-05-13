Brickell reports no safety issues with flagship clinical product

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) said early data was positive for pivotal trials for its anti-excessive-sweating treatment, sending the stock up in after-hours trading.

The Boulder pharmaceutical company said a 12-month Phase III study of its flagship treatment sofpironium bromide produced no adverse effects in 300 patients.

“As we continue to prepare for the initiation of our pivotal studies, we are encouraged by the top-line results of our recently completed Phase 3 long-term safety study,” CEO Robert Brown said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Brickell and its development partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said it had positive data on the Phase III clinical trial in Japan. The companies will present that data to the American Academy of Dermatology in June.

The company posted revenue of $1.05 million and a loss of 45 cents per share for the previous quarter, with $7.1 million cash on hand. In February, it landed a funding commitment of $30 million over the next three years via stock sales to Chicago venture-capital firm Park Capital Fund LLC and said it would issue up to $8 million in new stock to the open market in mid-April.

Brickell’s stock rose 9.2% to $1.54 per share immediately after it reported results at the end of trading Wednesday after a 13.25% gain during active trading hours.

