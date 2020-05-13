Broomfield passes resolution strongly advising, but not requiring face masks be worn in public

Broomfield City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution that strongly advises, but does not mandate, residents to wear masks or face coverings in public.

Mayor Patrick Quinn said he felt Council, acting as the Broomfield Board of Public Health, should take a position on masks in public. Wearing one does not help the wearer, he said, but helps others and is “the right thing to do.”

The resolution, which passed 9-1, advises people to wear face coverings in public buildings and public places if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be achieved. It expires at midnight May 26.

Dr. Chris Urbina, chief medical officer for several municipalities including Broomfield, said the value of masks needs to be looked at comprehensively. Wearing masks, physical distancing, practicing personal hygiene, testing and conducting contact tracing have all been positive steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said.

The challenge with any kind of mask is wearing it properly, he said, including changing it out and learning to not touch a face covering while wearing one.

Ward 1 Stan Jezierski, the only Council member to vote against the resolution, said he is not anti mask, adding he wears one when he goes to the grocery store. He said he believes mask wearing is the right thing to do at this time and hopes other people think the same.

While he said he appreciates and understands the intention of the resolution, he said he doesn’t see a need for it right now.

If the number of cases start to spike, Jezierski said he would be in favor of taking action.

“I don’t want to scare the public,” he said. “I don’t want to create … the impression that we’re stomping on liberties that we don’t need to be stomping on.”

Public Health Director Jason Vahling said the vast majority of people are complying with mask wearing guidance, and Broomfield would rather make an effort that focuses on public education to foster a culture of mask wearing.

Broomfield will model the mask-wearing culture it seeks to create by requiring the public to wear masks inside city buildings when they reopen.

Enforcing a citywide mandate would be “significantly challenging,” Vahling said, and city officials felt it was important the Board of Health adopt the resolution that simply “strongly advises” use of masks. His department supports businesses that decide to make masks mandatory, and employees can still call police for assistance if customers do not follow a business’s rule requiring masks, Vahling said.

City officials are continuing to field questions and provide assistance to the business community as shops reopen, he said. Officials have spent weeks interpreting, and understanding, Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order, Vahling said, and had conversations with legal experts, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and metro-area partners. Broomfield staff members have visited more than 250 businesses over the past month, including grocery stores, in part to spot check for observance of best practices, he said.

Complaints of businesses not complying with state orders has slowed significantly in the past week, Vahling said.

One resident who spoke at the meeting said she was in favor of the mask resolution, adding she wears a face covering to protect her neighbors and hopes they would do the same. Also, she said, it’s only a temporary move.

Broomfield Taxpayer Matters, a recently founded watchdog/advocacy group, in its email newsletter sent Tuesday urged residents to ask Council to “stop wasting city resources on resolutions and proclamations” and instead focus on working with residents and businesses to reopen the local economy.

“The strongly worded resolution sets an expectation that wearing a mask is right, and not wearing a mask is wrong. This will pit neighbor against neighbor, and business against business,” the group stated in its email.

Rick Fernandez, a founder of Broomfield Taxpayer Matters, before Tuesday’s virtual meeting said local businesses are struggling to reopen and it’s not clear when some, such as dine-in restaurants or sports training facilities, will be able to do so. He said time spent debating a face mask resolution would be better spent helping businesses get to a place they can open.

Other residents have expressed disappointment that Broomfield did not join other nearby cities and counties, including Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Denver, in passing a mandate requiring masks be worn in public.

As of Tuesday, Broomfield had 201 positive COVID-19 cases, Vahling said. That total was up by one from the day prior and 28 from the number of cases Broomfield reported a week ago on May 5. The number of hospitalizations because of the virus stood at 31 on Tuesday, according to the city’s online data dashboard. Broomfield’s mortality rate of 0.27 per 1,000 people continues to increase and is the third highest in the Denver-metro area, Vahling said.

A major factor in the number of local cases are outbreaks two of Broomfield’s three long-term care facilities. As of Tuesday, Sunrise at FlatIrons and Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had reported a combined 76 cases, Vahling said. At Sunrise that includes 17 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive for the virus and 11 deaths. At Broomfield Skilled Nursing, 35 residents and 17 staff have tested positive and seven have died.

The Colorado Unified Command Center is reviewing the processes and procedures for targeted COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities, according to a Tuesday news release. State epidemiologists and infection prevention specialists are advising the Command Center on ways to modify the testing procedures and minimize contact among residents and staff at the sites where testing is conducted, according to the release.

Three weeks ago, testing was done at three long-term care facilities across the state, including Broomfield Skilled Nursing.

Broomfield Skilled Nursing initially reported four residents and staff members who had tested negative became symptomatic on April 27. Over the next four days (through May 2), an additional 18 residents and staff who had initially tested negative became symptomatic and were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to release.

“While we have no definitive epidemiological evidence of the cause of the additional cases, we need to act out of an abundance of caution. We know that a single case can quickly turn into many cases at long-term care facilities, and nobody wants to add to the problem,” Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France stated in the release. “Testing in long-term care facilities can save lives. It enables the facilities to separate workers and residents who have COVID-19 from the rest of the population. Testing will continue to be an important part of our strategy to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 among at-risk populations.”

Broomfield health officials have conducted daily debriefing calls with Broomfield Skilled Nursing to review recommendations for improved staff compliance with infection prevention strategies and to discuss guidelines from the state health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control to ensure the best care for residents, according to the release.

Broomfield officials also are continuing to develop public/private partnership with urgent care facilities to meet the need for testing, including for uninsured or non-insured residents. A a list of places where testing is available is posted on the city’s website.

Broomfield is hiring to fill two epidemiology positions, with those new hires expected to start in early June, Vahling said.

He said he anticipates money from the state health department to help offset the costs for those positions.