Louisville woman’s coronavirus test still a mystery as King Soopers makes change

A free drive-through coronavirus test with a 72-hour turnaround way back in the month of April might have sounded to be too good to be true.

For one Louisville woman, who believes she had the coronavirus and is now recovered, it was. And King Soopers and Kroger Health, which has partnered with the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center to provide free drive-through COVID-19 testing across Colorado, said Wednesday changes have been made in the laboratory being used for those tests, after a lab that had been relied upon proved not up to the volume of testing required.

Elizabeth Huesing, a 58-year-old technical writer, drove herself to the University of Colorado Boulder campus the morning of April 30, on the recommendation she received, via a Telemedicine consultation with the Boulder Medical Center. Her symptoms had started around April 23 with gastrointestinal issues, followed by severe headaches and body aches as well.

“The only thing that really did the trick” to relieve her achiness, she said, “was really hot baths at night.”

As for the test experience itself, “It was very professionally done and I was very impressed with it all,” Huesing said Wednesday, despite having to wait about an hour in line.

Then began the wait for results, as 72, then 96, then more hours — a week, even — passed. Still, nothing.

Huesing took to calling on a daily basis, even as she gradually started to feel better. She could get nowhere on finding out whether she had tested positive. She has two daughters, one who works for Denver Public Health, the other in a public health master’s program at Duke University. Both counseled her to stay home well after she was fully recovered, which came about the end of last week. She did so.

“It would have been nice to know, days ago,” she said of her elusive test results. “I think there was a lot of stress for people. There were a lot of people waiting in line” the day she was tested.

After finally giving up on calling as of Saturday, Huesing was called on Monday by a representative of The Little Clinic, which maintains clinics located inside hundreds of King Soopers, Kroger, and other stores across nine different states.

“They just said my results weren’t available, I wasn’t going to get any results, and they offered me a new test,” she said.

On Wednesday, Huesing received a second call to the same effect — from a Little Clinic representative who appeared not to know that someone else had called her on Monday with the same disheartening news.

“Two different people. And it seemed like the right hand didn’t know what the left hand was doing,” she said.

Jessica Trowbridge, a corporate affairs spokesperson for King Soopers and City Market, addressed the complaints of Huesing and others in her position in an email late Wednesday.

“While our staff performed the testing according to protocol, we have identified that one of our approved lab partners is unable to handle the increased volume of testing, preventing them from processing the results in a timely manner,” Trowbridge wrote. “All issues with the lab have been resolved, and we have diverted all Colorado tests to our primary lab whose quality, accuracy, and turnaround times are among the best in the nation. To be clear, we have no reason to question the validity of the tests that have returned.”

Trowbridge said the company is contacting “any patient whose results could have been impacted and encouraging them to come back to one of our other free community locations. We want to ensure these individuals and the community get the information they need to properly care for themselves and to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Huesing, despite logging a lot of time and energy on trying to get better information at a time she was not feeling all that well, was unimpressed by the company’s response — “It sounds like a Trump commercial,” she said. She is not going back for another test.

“I feel fine,” she said, the worst of her ordeal behind her. “Tests are at a premium, and I don’t think I should take a test from someone who is not well.”

King Soopers announced Friday it was extending its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing through the end of May, that it had so far administered over 2,000 free tests and anticipated administering 14,000.

For more information, go to krogerhealth/covidtesting.