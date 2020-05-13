Online community project , Faces of Louisville and Lafayette, expanding focus to honor high school seniors

To get to know his new community better, David Trow started a project interviewing residents of Lafayette and Louisville and sharing the interviews online.

“I’m actually moving to Lafayette (this month),” Trow said. “While I’m very familiar with Boulder County and other towns, I decided it would be a great way for me to … really learn about the community.”

He said he has seen similar projects in other communities and wanted to to recreate it locally.

“(Such projects) connect people, and people really got on board with the idea,” Trow said. “I figured it was a great combination of learning about the community, learning about other people and being able to connect with others.”

Trow started The Faces of Louisville and Lafayette before the coronavirus pandemic began.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Trow said. “I’ve gained a lot more from this than I thought I was going to.”

Trow has been working on the project for about three months now, and tries to upload a new interview each week.

“I feel somewhat lucky, and fortunate I guess, to have conducted a number of these interviews prior to the pandemic,” Trow said. “It almost seems odd to be posting. But, we’re all at home in front of our screens a lot more, and this creates some of the community we need.”

Among those he has interviewed are Francisco “Pancho” Hansen, founder of Trebol Soccer Club; Joanna Cagan, executive director of WOW! Children’s Museum; Sara Stewart Martinelli, owner of Huckleberry Cafe and Bakery; andBobby Pangilinan, owner of Eats and Sweets.

“A lot of the questions are similar, some are kind of silly and some are more thought-provoking,” Trow said. “It’s interesting to sit down with someone and see them really open up. I think people enjoy seeing others speaking about their professions and what they’ve been able to do.”

He said while he’s amazed to hear what people share, one thing is apparent: People love Lafayette and Louisville.

Matthew Doubek, owner of Alias Krap Masters Studio in Lafayette, participated in Trow’s project, and said it was enjoyable to be part of it.

“When he contacted me, he asked if we could spend about 30 minutes with each other,” Doubek said. “Although, in actuality we had such a good conversation, that we spent one and hour hours together. I really commend him for including the variety of folks and businesses around these ‘L’ towns. This diversity makes for an interesting read. … I eagerly await the next post.”

Trow said he chose Louisville and Lafayette because each has its own small-town feeling and downtown.

“It’s very identifiable,” Trow said. “There’s certainly little pockets of other areas that are charming and great, but, there’s an obvious downtown and the towns are adjacent to each other.”

While the focus of the project has been on business owners and people in the community, Trow is changing up the project slightly to feature a younger generation.

“I was just having conversations with some of my work colleagues, and it seemed like a great avenue to take advantage of during this time to honor (high school) seniors,” Trow said.

He said he reached out to the high schools in the two communities, but is looking for community members to nominate seniors.

Trow created a list of questions for seniors, who are at least 18 years old, or seniors and parents to fill out together and submit.

“I know there’s a lot of different organizations trying to find ways to honor them,” Trow said. “I think they were stripped of a lot of their experiences and memorable moments.”

To nominate a senior, visit bit.ly/2xxYr7n.

Trow said he also accepting is suggestions for community members to interview.

“I’ve really enjoyed meeting people face to face,” Trow said. “I think a lot of people will get a kick out of it. Especially the interviewees when they read the interviews; they’ve enjoyed seeing them.”

He said the two communities will remain his main focused and he has a lot more people with whom he wants to talk.

To view the project, visit thefacesoflouisvilleandlafayette.com.