Prairie Ridge’s Jill Lliteras named Colorado elementary principal of the year

Prairie Ridge Elementary School Principal Jill Lliteras doesn’t like to spend much time in her office, making it a priority to connect with staff members and visit classrooms.

The best part of her day, she said, is “seeing the students light up when they have discovered new learning or understandings.”

Lliteras has been named the state’s principal of the year for elementary schools by the Colorado Association of School Executives and the Colorado Association of Elementary School Principals.

Lliteras, who has served as a principal for 13 years, was recognized for her work in improving standards and for her hands-on leadership style. She also enlisted the help of churches, foundations and businesses and has established monthly community nights at Firestone’s Prairie Ridge, where she has worked for three years.

St. Vrain Valley Deputy Superintendent Jackie Kapushion nominated Lliteras for the award.

“Jill is extremely collaborative in her approach with her staff and her colleagues,” Kapushion said in a written statement. “She plans and leads innovative and engaging Pre-K-12 professional development for the schools in her feeder to promote educational alignment for students.”

Lliteras said one thing she’s most proud of at Prairie Ridge is “how the staff came together with a clear focus on student success for all learners,” allowing the school to “dramatically” increase achievement in literacy and math.

“Students are engaged in rigorous instruction that allows them to think at deep levels while exploring their world,” she said.

She said she also considers it her responsibility to develop leadership within her school.

“I share responsibilities of leadership and provide mentoring and feedback,” she said. “We all own our community’s success, and I have been privileged to work with amazing individuals and teams.”