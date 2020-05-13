Superior trustees approve U.S. 36 bikeway extension

The Superior Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a contract for $188,642 to construct two sections that will extend the U.S. 36 Bikeway overpass in Superior to West Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield.

Superior was awarded a grant by the Denver Regional Council of Governments to construct the 10-foot-wide concrete trail extension.

The trail will be constructed in two segments. The first will extend east from the U.S. 36 Bikeway overpass along the south side of the highway, under the 88th Street bridge and connect to the east side of 88th Street.

The second segment will be constructed east from Rock Creek Parkway, through Autry Park and connect to an underpass of West Flatiron Crossing Drive.

The two segments will be connected with the construction of a 10-foot-wide trail along 88th Street, which is scheduled to happen this year, and the widening of the sidewalk along the north side of Rock Creek Parkway, from 88th Street to Honey Creek Lane, which will be completed in the future.

The total project budget is $1.45 million made up of $1.05 million in federal funds and $400,000 in town funds.

The town issued a request for proposals, to which five firms responded, and selected Louisville-based Otak, Inc. for the work.

“Otak has unequaled experience with trail design, with over 20 federal aid trail projects completed including the Superior Trail, the McCaslin BRT Station to Davidson underpass,” according to a staff report.