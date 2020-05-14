SVVSD planning for fall, waiting for more guidelines before sharing specifics

The St. Vrain Valley school board on Tuesday heard an update on remote learning, summer plans and a timeline for sharing ideas for the fall during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the school year wraps up next week, district officials said, student engagement during remote learning has reached 98.7%.

“There’s a lot of energy there and a lot of hard work,” Superintendent Don Haddad said.

Heading into summer, the district is planning to give a small number of high school seniors until mid-July to meet graduate requirements. Those seniors will have the option to come in to schools, following current social distance and group size restrictions, to get in-person help in small groups. High school students taking credit recovery classes who need in-person support will have the same option.

The district also is planning to hold in-person middle and high school transition programs in August, as well as an in-person algebra summer program for incoming ninth graders who need extra support.

The big question for teachers and parents is what will happen in the fall.

Haddad said a district task force has been working since mid-August on plans for structuring school in the fall, but is waiting to share the plans until there’s more guidance from the office of Gov. Jared Polis and local health departments.

“We will be communicating options toward the end of May and the first week of June,” he said. “We are definitely on top of it. We have models and plans in place. But we don’t want to get out ahead of ourselves. Everything is still changing every two days.”

He added the district has some advantages as it looks to the fall, including a strong technology system and extra capacity in many of its school buildings thanks to additions and new buildings paid for through 2016’s $260 million capital construction bond issue.

School districts around the state are working on scenarios for when school starts back in the fall, with public health officials warning social distancing restrictions may still be in place. Both Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools are talking about a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, with Chalkbeat Colorado reporting that Jeffco so far has provided the most specifics.

The Boulder Valley School District this week also announced five phases, ranging from remote-learning-for-all to school-as-normal, that could be used depending on the level of restrictions and guidelines. Details of the phases, including a hybrid model, are still being worked out.

Compounding the fall planning challenges is the expectation of large budget cuts. At least a tenth of Colorado’s state budget for next year must be cut, lawmakers were advised Tuesday morning, according to The Denver Post. The total shortfall for this year and the fiscal year that begins July 1 is about $3.3 billion.

More information is expected to be available after Memorial Day, when the state Legislature expects to return to session.

Haddad shared Tuesday that St. Vrain Valley, which likely will have budget reserves totaling about $135 million by the end of this fiscal year, won’t be in the position to need to make major cuts. A 10% cut from the state, for example, would equal about $26 million less in revenue for St. Vrain.

“We’re in a very solid place,” he said. “I’m very grateful to the board for the way we’ve managed our finances.”