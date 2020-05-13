GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

SVVSD recognized for excellence in financial reporting

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The St. Vrain Valley School District recently was awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Association of School Business Officials International.

This is the 16th year in a row the school district has received the award, which “recognizes districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and transparency.”

The school district received the Certificate of Excellence for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending in 2019.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
