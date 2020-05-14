50th annual Strawberry Festival canceled due to coronavirus

The St. Vrain Historical Society’s 50th annual Strawberry Festival has been canceled this year due to concerns surrounding the new coronavirus, with the next event for the organization still set to be Pumpkin Pie Days in October.

The logistics involved in the spring collectibles and antique festival made it a tough event to reschedule, Executive Director Alyce Davis said.

“The problem we found with trying to postpone or find another date for the show is trying to coordinate with our other dealers,” said Davis.

The festival, originally scheduled for this weekend, works with between 70 and 80 vendors, and working with them, along with the Boulder County Fairgrounds, to find another date is a difficult task, she said.

Over the years, the event has featured art, antiques and jewelry, as well as strawberry shortcake.

“We totally understand why it had to be canceled,” said Davis. “People’s health and safety and the safety of our dealers and volunteers comes first, but it is very sad.”

Davis said the festival usually brings in around $17,000 to $20,000 after expenses — a sizable portion of the nonprofit’s budget.

The St. Vrain Historical Society uses funds to further historic preservation and education, and maintains four properties — the Hover Farmstead, Old St. Stephen’s Church, Old Mill Park and the Historic Hoverhome.

Right now, there has yet to be a determination whether the organization will treat 2021’s festival as a belated 50th anniversary, though Davis said she’s been considering it.

“We just appreciate the community support, we understand everyone’s going through a hard time,” she said. “This is difficult for individuals (and) many other nonprofit organizations.”