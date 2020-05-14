GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Business

Boulder solar installer files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
BOULDER — A Boulder-based installer of solar panels is planning to liquidate itself.

Rack-Em-Up Inc. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court Wednesday afternoon. The company listed $344 in cash and $35,000 in accounts receivable as assets, and $238,414 in unsecured liabilities to 18 creditors, according to the filing.

The company reported revenues of $485,000 in 2018 and $1,670 last year.

According to its website, Rack-Em-Up specialized in installing ground-based solar panels, along with engineering for other small-grid renewable energy systems. CEO Davide Picard is also the owner of Zero Energy Aviation LLC, which completed one of a three-part ongoing hangar construction project at the Boulder Municipal Airport. Zero Energy Aviation is listed as the largest creditor in the filing by value with a $32,494 claim.

Picard did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

