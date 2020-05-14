GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Car cruise hits the streets of Anthem Ranch in Broomfield

  • Dave Roach, drives his 1920 Ford Model T. The horn woke up all the dogs in the neighborhood. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.

  • Roxy, the dog, waits in a 1952 MGPD with owners Gary and Margo Young for the start of the Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem Ranch on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Clifford Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Bruce Kinney cleans up his Corvette Sting Ray before the parade. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.

  • Dave Roach’s 1920 Ford Model T is also wearing a mask. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.

  • Dave Roach, left, is photographed with his 1920 Ford Model T by Luci Berte before the parade. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.

  • Rod Bellows shows off his Mazda sports car in the parade. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.

  • Ian Patrick and his wife Pamela Starbuck-Patrick wait inside their Mini. Ian did a great deal of extra custom work in the vehicle. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.

  • The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Drivers in cars, trucks and SVUs, some of which were decked out with flags, signs and balloons, waved to hundreds of Anthem Ranch neighbors Thursday in a Car Cruise for Smiles parade.

For more than an hour, residents in about 50 vehicles weaved their way through community streets and greeted neighbors.

“My arms are sore from waving,” resident Chris Roarty said.

Jim Tebockhorst, an Anthem Ranch resident and head of the Anthem Hot Wheels car club, said he, Mark Silverman and Katherine Erstad worked with the board of directors and staff to put together the event.

“The idea was to just get out there and smile and wave,” he said. “We encouraged everyone to tune into 105.1 radio, roll the windows down in their car and turn the radios up.”

Some observers greeted the drivers with flags and cowbells, he said, and overall it felt like a “happy relief” for everyone to see one another. The week prior he sent out a map of the approximately 10-mile route to let residents know where they’d be traveling.

Normally the car club —which is open to all Anthem residents regardless of what kind of car they drive and has 150 members — goes to area car shows and events, which has stopped because of COVID-19. The club typically holds a July 4 parade, with the Anthem volunteer group serving food, but it’s unclear if the event will be held this year.

“We’re a very vulnerable community,” Tebockhorst said of the 55-plus neighborhood. “We’re going to be very cautious.”

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
