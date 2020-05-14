High of 67 with a chance of afternoon storms today in Boulder

Boulder could see some afternoon thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 47, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 48, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 47, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 53.
