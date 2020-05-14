GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 67 with a chance of afternoon storms today in Boulder

Boulder could see some afternoon thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 47, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 48, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 47, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 53.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

