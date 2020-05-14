Lafayette City Council passes resolution requiring face masks

Lafayette City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an emergency resolution that will require customers and employees at businesses and places of public accommodation to wear facial coverings.

Council also passed an ordinance setting up a fine structure for violations of the order. First-time offenses are subject to a possible $50 fine, second offenses a $200 fine and subsequent offenses a $500 fine.

According to a staff report, exceptions to the resolution include children 12 and younger, people who do not come into contact with the public and do not share workspace with others, people with existing health conditions or disabilities and businesses that require customer identification checks.

Businesses will be required to post signs advising patrons of the order. Communications Director and Assistant to City Administrator Debbie Wilmot said she will send PDFs of the signs to businesses, and some will be printed for business owners to pick up.

Previously, Councilmember Brian Wong said he was concerned about enforcement of the resolution, but changed his opinion.

“It’s not perfect, I recognize that,” Wong said of the resolution. “But, I think it’s the best that we can do today.”

The order and ordinance are effective immediately. The order is in effect until further notice.

Originally, the ordinance called for higher fines for first and second offenses, which Council agreed to lower.

Mayor Jamie Harkins also clarified that a business will not be cited for customers failing to wear masks.

“The only way a business would receive one of these citations is if they fail to put a policy in place,” Harkins said.