Longmont-based Can’d Aid launches home-volunteer effort to help foster kids

Longmont-based nonprofit Can’d Aid has announced that it’s bringing a way to give back directly to peoples’ homes while adhering to social distancing.

The effort, dubbed Do-Goodery at Your Doorstep, sees volunteers purchase bundles of art kits, skateboards and bikes that they assemble at home and drop off to help local foster children.

According to a news release from Can’d Aid, the bundles — made up of as little as 24 art kits for the cost of $600 and as many as 20 bikes for $3,300 — are delivered to volunteers’ homes where they can use included instructions to put them together.

The Can’d Aid team will then help coordinate the volunteers’ donation drop-off.

For more information and to sign up, visit bit.ly/35YVE3M.