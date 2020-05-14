Photos:The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem in Broomfield

Dave Roach, drives his 1920 Ford Model T. The horn woke up all the dogs in the neighborhood. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Roxy, the dog, waits in this 1952 MGPD with owners, Gary and Margo Young. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Gary and Margo Young, and their dog, Roxy, in their 1952 MGPD. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Bruce Kinney cleans up his Corvette Sting Ray before the parade. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Dave Roach’s 1920 Ford Model T is also wearing a mask. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Dave Roach, left, is photographed with his 1920 Ford Model T by Luci Berte before the parade. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Luci Berte photographs Gary and Margo Young, and their dog, Roxy, in their 1952 MGPD. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Rod Bellows shows off his Mazda sports car in the parade. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
Ian Patrick and his wife Pamela Starbuck-Patrick wait inside their Mini. Ian did a great deal of extra custom work in the vehicle. The Car Cruise for Smiles at Anthem was held in Broomfield on May 14, 2020.
