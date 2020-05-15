Pilots take to Front Range skies Thursday to raise money for Colorado COVID Relief Fund

In the hours leading up to takeoff, air boss Scott McMillan walked among planes and spoke to pilots and crew — giving instructions and fielding questions before the men and women took to the skies on Thursday for an aerial parade.

“I don’t want anyone getting lost,” he told one group asking about radio communication. “If you need to chatter, chatter.”

The parade, which featured more than 30 private aircraft, was organized by aviators for the twofold purpose of paying tribute and raising money and support.

The tribute was not only for doctors, nurses and first responders who battle COVID-19 daily, but also essential workers such as janitors, grocery store clerks, sanitation workers and delivery men and women who serve communities, according to organizers.

The fundraising portion of the flyover, which traversed a 150-mile route along the Front Range, benefited HelpColoradoNow.org. The website connects Coloradans to COVID-19 recovery resources including grants, child care for essential workers, blood donation sites, volunteer opportunities and equipment and service donations.

The fund, which is awarding grants of up to $25,000 to organizations, was created to address community needs across the state, according to the site.

Pilots took off about 11:30 a.m. from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, and flew along the Front Range from Longmont to Castle Rock. They returned to Broomfield around 1 p.m.

McMillan, a member of the management team at United Airlines, brought together members of the Colorado air show community to participate in the aerial parade and secured support from the International Council of Airshows.

After the Air Force Thunderbirds came through a few weeks ago, McMillan said he heard that few people actually got to see them as they went by. He felt the local aviation community could do a better job of reaching local residents.

Families were able to watch from their homes as the planes traveled about 150 mph, compared to the Thunderbirds’ flyover, which happened at about 500 mph, according to Creative Strategies Group, a Denver-based marketing agency that arranged the partnerships and managed promotions and communications for the parade.

Bruce Erley, CEO of Creative Strategy Group, said one of the critiques when the Thunderbirds flew over for Air Force Academy graduates in mid-April was that it was done with taxpayer money. Pilots who participated in Thursday’s flyover, which was organized in two weeks, donated their time and fuel to make the parade possible.

“Scott called us two weeks ago saying ‘I want to do an air parade,’” Erley said, adding they needed to tie the event to a nonprofit to raise money for those affected by COVID-19.

The marketing company invited Mile High United Way, an organization that hosts the the Colorado COVID Relief Fund as part of the State’s Help Colorado Now initiative, to become involved with the event.

The three squadrons of planes flew in multiple grouped formations and used airshow smoke sporadically throughout the flight. Pilots flew over major area hospitals as well as Columbine High School, Civic Center Park in Denver, Stapleton, Buckley Air Force Base, Southlands Mall, Thornton Town Center and Longmont and Niwot high schools.

Organizers estimated that about 1 million people along the route were be able to view the salute from their homes. They encouraged people to practice social distancing recommendations and not gather to watch the flyover.

All planes were civilian aircraft, from small jets to propeller planes, and most were former military craft known as “warbirds.” A news helicopter joined the flight, along with a banner plane that directed people to the Help Colorado Now website.

Iain Wayman, who flew a Nanchang CJ-6 with his father, Ian Wayman, has been in planes since he was 6 years old. He began solo flights at 14 and now works at a small airport east of Colorado Springs, where he lives.

“He’s a very talented pilot,” his father said. “I’ll be sitting back as safety pilot.”

Iain Wayman estimated he wouldn’t be flying higher than 7,500 feet. His father would be an extra set of eyes to keep track of other planes’ locations when they grouped. Traditionally wing tips are 3 or 4 feet apart for air shows, Ian Wayman said, but Thursday they were a little more spread out.

Global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin, which is headquartered in Bethesda, Md., and has offices in Colorado, pledged to match up to $500,000 of the money raised Thursday, McMillan said.

“Lockheed Martin and our more than 10,000 employees who call Colorado home are committed to doing what’s right and helping Coloradans in need during these unprecedented times,” Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space, stated in a news release. “Across the state, we’re manufacturing personal protective equipment for health care workers, contributing to school districts for distance learning, and now we’re proud to initiate this match challenge. We invite Coloradans to join us in supporting Help Colorado Now.”