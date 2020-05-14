Story of Love: Boulderite posthumously publishes late mother’s memoir, a journey through a health scare

After battling cardiac issues, Melissa Malcolm-Peck started to document her journey and all the emotions that coincided with a health scare. A University of Colorado Boulder graduate, athlete, philanthropist, gardener, animal-lover and vice president of LaserCycle USA — a long-running Louisville-based sustainable document solution business — she passed away on July 23, 2015.

Years later, in the fall of 2019, her memoir, “A Love Story,” was published with the help of her daughter Jacqueline Malcolm-Peck — who paged through multiple drafts, along with her twin sisters, and compiled the final draft that went to press. Available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and bookstores, the story follows the Colorado mom’s tale of resilience despite being given negative prognoses time and again.

Ultimately, surviving four heart attacks within 48 hours set her on a 19-year path of gratitude, optimism and trust. Just weeks after open-heart surgery, she completed a triathlon. We caught up with her daughter Jacqueline Malcolm-Peck — who was raised in Boulder in Greystone Castle, a home her mom designed that served as the locale of culinary pop-ups and events — to find out what it’s like to see her mother’s book on store shelves, what she hopes readers take away and what writing project she is looking forward to completing next.

DC: What was the process like finishing your mother’s memoir? Seems like a hard task to take on emotionally. Yet, I bet it’s rewarding to finally have the book completed and available in stores

JMP: Many unexpected blessings unfolded while compiling her six drafts. It felt as if she was holding my hand. While it was emotionally exhausting at times, mom’s writing also brought clarity to heal. I learned more about my mom; her words brought her back to me, when I thought she was gone. “A Story of Love” is about rebuilding your life and becoming a new version of yourself after the most important pieces fall apart. The process of compiling her book allowed me the grace to morn without judging myself and the gift of time. Mom offers wisdom to transform and how to gain a fresh perspective in the midst of loss. She says it is OK to be broken and to trust alongside a broken heart comes a new sense of joy. Mom’s words opened my heart again.

DC: What are you hoping readers take away from the book?

JMP: I hope readers walk away with a new sense of unconditional love. I hope they understand the gift of resilience after deep sorrow and a season of pain. I hope they realize the ripple effect they have in every life that crosses their path. I hope they give forgiveness another chance. When we forgive someone or ourselves, the pain is often not immediately healed. But if we continually choose to forgive, we will understand the strength in our surrender.

DC: What can you tell us about her work founding The Highest Image Foundation? Are you continuing to support this cause and mission?

JMP: Mom founded The Highest Image Foundation in 2011. Every year, we sit down as a family and allocate 10 percent of the profit of LaserCycle USA — our family company. It is a highlight of the year to support causes close to our mom’s heart and to find new organizations that are similar to our mother’s mission. Summer in Greystone Castle is an event space/pop-up restaurant that I started last year. It is run out of my childhood home that mom designed. We also donate 10 percent of sales to her nonprofit. Mom had a strong, core belief that there is a highest image within each of us … the one our Creator holds for us. When we are at our best and doing our best, we are living out that image.

When we have that highest image for our fellow human beings and all of life, trying to bring that image out, we are firmly on track with our life’s work. Out of this conviction comes the foundation’s work of meeting the needs of the most precious and vulnerable members of our community: children at risk, the elderly and neglected or abused animals.

DC: While you and your sisters completed your mom’s memoir, do you have any aspirations to pen something completely your own? Would you say you inherited your mom’s love of writing?

JMP: “A Story of Love” is the first of three books. The third book will have more of my sisters’ and my perspective. I have adopted mom’s love of writing. As a kid in elementary school, I would turn in writing projects that were 20 or 30 pages longer than the assignment. Writing for me today represents a wonderful way to process and record what I’m most grateful for.

DC: Lastly, what advice would you give to others who are struggling with the death of a parent or other loved ones?

JMP: Everyone has their unique path to healing and has a different timeline. Give yourself and your family members the compassion to heal the way they need. Focus on people in your life and develop those relationships that matter most. Take the time you need and don’t be afraid of the onslaught of emotion. It could take longer than you think to be OK and it will never go back to the normal you knew before.

Try to notice what is going right in your life and carry a gratitude notebook like a bottle of water … at all times. Take one day at a time; some days you have to focus on one hour at a time. Come up with new traditions while maintaining the old traditions you had with your loved one. Print out pictures and allow yourself time to grieve and look through them. All the emotions can be exhausting to process all at once. Accomplish a task if you’re feeling extra distraught: make a meal, tend a garden, workout or clean. While your emotions can feel as if they are slowing you down — focus on an action.

From left, back row, Kirk Peck, his wife Melissa Malcolm-Peck; front row, from left, their daughters Jacqueline Malcolm-Peck and Brenna Malcolm-Peck gather after Melissa completed the 1998 Boulder Triathlon just three weeks after having open-heart surgery. (Jacqueline Malcolm-Peck/ Courtesy photo)

A Story of Love

Melissa Malcolm-Peck

WestBow Press, 244 pages, $19.95