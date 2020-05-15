GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Visit Longmont furloughs workers to 25% time after coronavirus hits hotel stays

All employees of Visit Longmont, a nonprofit entity that promotes tourism in the city, have been furloughed to 25% time due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Executive Director Nancy Rezac, the organization also has reduced discretionary spending, in addition to spending on paid advertising, travel, education and memberships.

Visit Longmont, which contracts with the city, draws much of its revenue from a tax on hotel stays. Those stays, according to Longmont’s chief financial officer Jim Golden, have dropped off during the coronavirus outbreak.

Golden said during Tuesday’s Longmont City Council meeting that the city is expecting a $300,000 shortfall in the lodging tax fund in 2020.

In addition to a drop in lodging tax revenue, the city is expecting a drop in revenue of $2.85 million from recreation in 2020, Golden told City Council Tuesday.

In all, the city expects to see an $18 million budget shortfall this year due to fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. That figure, announced Tuesday, was up from the $15.3 million shortfall that was projected a month ago.

John Marinelli

