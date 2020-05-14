Ziggi’s coffee company adds Denver-area franchisee

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee’s newest franchisee claims a close connection to the Longmont-based coffee retailer: Her husband has served as architect for Ziggi’s franchises for the past six years.

Denver native Dana Hunsinger recently signed a franchise agreement to open three Ziggi’s locations in the Denver area. Hunsinger is married to architect Michael Hunsinger, but said that when it came to investing in the business as franchise owners, it was her idea.

“He told me, ‘If you wanted to start any other business, I would have said heck no,’” Dana Hunsinger said in a prepared statement. “But he really believes in Ziggi’s and what it does. I think what we both really like is that the Ziggi’s team is very supportive from the beginning all the way through and that’s what I wanted in a business.”

Hunsinger said that after working on several businesses over the past decade, while also teaching elementary school and coaching basketball, she was ready for something new.

“I wanted something that was my own but that would still provide the support I need to succeed. With Ziggi’s, I’ve got the best of both worlds, which is awesome,” she said.

The limited-liability company that Hunsinger formed to own the franchises, MSPA Investments LLC, is named after her parent’s initials.

Founded in 2004, Ziggi’s operates 22 locations nationwide, with another 38 units in development. The Hunsinger deal marks the company’s 50th franchise agreement.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC