Arapaho, Roosevelt national forest developed sites to reopen

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials announced Friday that developed recreation sites in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests and Pawnee National Grassland, which includes the Boulder Ranger District, will begin to open after May 31.

In a news release, the U.S. Forest Service’s Acting Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien stated she has signed termination orders to rescind the regional developed recreation site closure and fire restriction orders necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, effective Wednesday. Local units will decide the operational status of developed recreation sites and fire restrictions after assessing conditions and working closely with local, state and federal officials. The USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region includes 24 national forests and grasslands across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Some closures will remain in place to allow employees time to prepare facilities, ensure proper personal protective equipment and acquire ample cleaning supplies. Fire restrictions remain in effect. Recreation site status information is available at tinyurl.com/y83auu5a.