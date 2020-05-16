Boulder County cone zones: May 16, 2020

Longmont

Pike Road: The eastbound lane of Pike Road from South Sunset Street to Kristy Court is completely closed through Friday during the widening of that stretch of street as part of an overall Pike Road improvements project that will be underway until this fall.

17th Avenue and Main Street: Storm drainage work along 17th east of Main and along the east and west sides of Main north of 17th has begun and is expected to continue through early September. Travelers can expect continued closures of the right lanes of northbound Main and westbound 17th throughout the project as crews install the additional storm sewer system. Project work will generally take place on weekdays during daytime hours.

First Avenue and Emery Street: Intersection improvements, pavement reconstruction and a railroad crossing improvement project will reduce lane widths along First at Emery and cause occasional delays due to equipment moving in and out of the work area. Emery Street will be closed between First and Second avenues for the duration of the project, which is expected to last six months, and Second Avenue is recommended as a detour route.

Main Street (U.S. 287): The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on adding a northbound U.S. 287 lane between Pike Road and a point about 1,000 feet south of Pike Road and Main Street and on medians at Main’s intersections with Grand Avenue and 17th Avenue, a project that’s scheduled to be completed in mid-August. Motorists can expect single-lane closings from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Boulder County

Fourmile Canyon Drive: Milling, grading, and paving operations are starting on Fourmile Canyon Drive between Colo. 119/Boulder Canyon Drive and Salina Junction, with preparatory work to begin on Monday. Roadway reconstruction will begin in the north section between Logan Mill Road and the junction. After the north section is milled, graded, and the first layer of asphalt is applied, crews will move to the south section to apply the final layer of asphalt in that area. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. No full roadway closures are needed, but motorists can expect to see 15-minute travel delays during working hours. Cyclists are asked to avoid the canyon during working hours because the asphalt will be completely removed, exposing the gravel subsurface, and the area will see a significant increase in large truck traffic and heavy equipment using the narrow, winding road. Asphalt removals, grading, and new paving are anticipated to last until mid-May, and the remaining work is expected to be complete by early July. Non-residents are asked to avoid the area, if possible, so construction can be completed as safely as possible.

South Boulder Road: Reconstruction of South Boulder Road between Cherryvale Road and McCaslin Boulevard, a project expected to last through July, will require lane closures and shifts from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Colo. 119: Full lane closures during off-peak hours, intermittent lane closures, detours, trail impacts on stretches of the roadway between Boulder and Nederland until fall. As soon as Monday, construction through Boulder Canyon will start using 10-minute traffic holds to perform small, controlled blasts for the pedestrian path extension near the Alps Inn at mile marker 38. Traffic will be stopped in both directions for several minutes while this work is done and the roadway cleaned up, according to a news release. Traffic will then be cleared in both directions before vehicles are again stopped to perform scaling work. Drivers should plan for delays of about 20 minutes through June. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete the work as quickly as possible. Drivers are encouraged to use the alternate routes of Colo. 72 or Lefthand Canyon Drive during construction.

Airport Road and Colo. 119: Turning lane from southbound Airport Road south of Longmont onto Colo. 119 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on multiple weekdays during a flood protection project on the bridge abutments.

95th Street: Work on 95th between Lookout and Plateau Roads has restarted, reducing 95th to a one-lane section from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as crews rework shoulders and complete highway transitions onto the roadway in a project expected to last through May.

Olde Stage Road: Olde Stage Road is reduced to one lane in multiple locations to build retaining walls and replace culvert, with 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. working hours Mondays through Fridays.

Bridge repairs: Repairs are underway at locations throughout the county, and travelers can expect lane closures and minor travel delays, including Palo Parkway at Four Mile Canyon Creek from Monday through Friday, Nelson Road at Boulder Feeder Canal May 22 to May 29 and St. Vrain Road at Boulder Feeder Canal May 29 to June 5.

Boulder

Foothills Parkway: Foothills is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Baseline Road and Colorado Avenue for a bicycle and pedestrian underpass project. A bicycle and pedestrian detour is in place, and there might be some off-peak-hour lane closings. There is a 30 mph limit in place where posted.

Superior

McCaslin Boulevard: The far right lane of McCaslin between U.S. 36 and Main Street will be closed intermittently for utility work. This does not affect through traffic.

Marshall Road: Marshall Road between Center Drive and McCaslin Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures at night throughout the spring for utility work.

88th Street: Beginning Monday morning 88th Street will be closed to through traffic for expedited repairs. Phase 1 of the full closure will be north of Shamrock Street in Superior and south of Campus Drive in Louisville. This closure will last through the end of July. Access to Reliance Circle and Saddlebrooke will remain open via Shamrock Drive. During this closure, the pedestrian flashing beacon on 88th Street north of Shamrock Drive, and the pedestrian traffic signal just south of U.S. 36 will both be inoperable. Pedestrians may safely cross 88th Street at the Rock Creek Parkway roundabout. The sidewalk along the west side of 88th Street will remain open. Pedestrian and bike access will remain open across the 88th Street bridge crossing U.S. 36. Emergency vehicle access will be provided at all times.