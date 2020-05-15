Boulder County sheriff arrests one in possible Lyons paving scam

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man in connection with a reported paving scam that targeted a business in Lyons.

Christopher Buda, 26, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft between $5,000 and $20,000.

According to a news release, a business in the 100 block of Main Street in Lyons was contacted by an out-of-state asphalt company called Roadside Paving that offered to pave some pot holes in the parking lot with “leftover” materials.

The Lyons business contracted with Roadside Paving for a small repair job, but the business said Roadside proceeded to pave a much larger area and then demanded a larger payment for the work.

Buda, an employee of Roadside Paving, returned to the business to collect payment as deputies were investigating the case and he was arrested.

Investigators say Roadside Paving is under investigation in Virginia for possibly running a similar scam there and has also recently operated in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Residents are encouraged to get written estimates, use local contractors with references, and ask for identification when possible to avoid scams.

Anyone with information about this particular case is asked to call Boulder County sheriff’s Detective Connor Pontiakos at 303-441-3379.