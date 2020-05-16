GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Flex Route to resume limited bus service…

NewsBoulder Area news

Flex Route to resume limited bus service between Fort Collins and Boulder

FLEX bus service will partially resume.
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Starting Monday, FLEX passenger bus service between Fort Collins and Boulder will be resumed on a modified partial schedule, Longmont officials announced.

Transfort, the Fort Collins operator of the regional bus line, temporarily suspended all FLEX service on April 18 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Reasons included a decrease in ridership after the onset of the pandemic and Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines to discourage travel between communities at that time.

Longmont officials said in a news release that effective Monday, FLEX will resume three round trips on weekdays.

Southbound service will depart from Fort Collins at 6 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. and will stop at Ninth Avenue and Coffman Street in Longmont at 7:01 a.m., 2:20 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., respectively. Those buses are to arrive at 14th Street and Canyon Boulevard in downtown Boulder at 7:36 a.m., 2:52 p.m. and 5:02 p.m.

Northbound service, after originating in Boulder at departing Boulder 8:09 a.m, 3:18 p.m. and 5:30 p.m, will depart from Eighth Avenue and Coffman Street in Longmont at 8:47 a.m., 4:02 p.m., and 6:13 p.m. before heading to Loveland and Fort Collins.

More information and the full FLEX bus schedules can be viewed at ridetransfort.com/flex.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  2. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....
  3. Meaningful Memorial Service

    Choose Viegut Funeral Home to help you create a meaningful memorial service for your departed loved one. There are many...
  4. Refined Living With Community Amenities In Longmont

    The Shores provides a sanctuary just north of bustling downtown Longmont. Situated just off McIntosh Lake with unobstructed views of...
  5. Schedule Your Massage Now

    Help shed some of your daily stress with a peaceful, rejuvenating massage at Blooming Massage. We are open and offering...