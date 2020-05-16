GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont Public Safety Department urges residents to take safer-at-home order seriously

The deadline to apply for the current open Longmont police officer positions is Aug. 24. The vetting process takes several months, and job offers won't be made until Dec. 3,
Last weekend Boulder County transitioned from a stay-at-home order to the state’s safer at home initiative, which still asks residents to only leave their homes for necessary tasks. The Longmont Public Safety Department encouraged residents to take the new initiative seriously and do their part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to limiting their interactions and travel, residents are asked to wear a face covering when they are out in public and unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from any non-household members, according to a news release from the Longmont Public Safety Department. These requirements have been put in place by the Boulder County Public Health Department. Additionally, people who work in a commercial or retail setting are asked to wear a face covering when in contact with the public and coworkers. People with health issues and children 12 and under do not have to wear a mask, the release said.

“We ask our community to be patient with others and give the benefit of the doubt,” the release said. “If you are concerned, please speak with a manager at the retail location before contacting the police.”

Longmont police are asking people to follow these orders voluntarily. When people are non-compliant, police will take an educational approach, the release said. Law enforcement will use civil and criminal penalties only if this approach fails, the release said.

Violations of the state orders are a misdemeanor offense. Businesses can also face the loss of a business or liquor license, according to the release.

Kelsey Hammon

