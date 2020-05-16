Boulder council again declines to act on behalf of ballot petitioners amid coronavirus

In what was essentially a redo this week of a 5-4 City Council decision to not pursue on-the-fly changes to local petitioning processes for resident-proposed ballot measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Boulder leaders came to a nearly identical result as last month.

Even with repeated discussions playing out the same way twice, the issue may not be going away. It has proven to be one of the city’s most contentious issues of the outbreak.

Public emails to Council show residents looked to take political advantage of the logic of Councilman Aaron Brockett’s motion to have the elected body consider using its own power to place resident-led initiatives on the November ballot, and allowing referendums to determine their fate. Such a move could spare petitioners the potentially dangerous, virus-spreading act of gathering signatures in support of fall votes on new laws, with some concerning tax funding for the municipal utility project, relaxed municipal occupancy limits and a possibly new requirement for the government to provide a lawyer to renters facing eviction court.

Gary Wockner and Harlin Savage sent newly proposed ballot measures to the city clerk’s office for signature-gathering certification after Brockett’s idea to have Council place petitions on the ballot surfaced, respectively concerning local housing density regulations and South Boulder Creek flood mitigation plans, issues about which each has been vocal.

“Thank you for considering this request and please let me know if there is a published cut-off date to take part in this new process where the Council itself refers all potential citizen initiatives to the ballot,” Wockner wrote.

The councilman cited Boulder County Public Health discouragement of petition signature collection amid the pandemic as the reason for his motion, and Council members against doing so cited potential difficulty in fairly determining which measures should receive the benefit of the doubt to be sent to electors.

Mayor Sam Weaver and Council members Mirabai Nagle, Mary Young, Mark Wallach and Bob Yates opposed holding public hearings on the ballot measures as soon as next week, while Brockett, Rachel Friend and Adam Swetlik supported the motion, and Junie Joseph abstained, which counted as an automatic “yes” with the latter group. In last month’s split decision, Council cited possible legal blowback and concerns with double-checking signature requirements were met in rejecting an emergency amendment to city codes that would have let petitioning occur with electronic endorsements, to provide a pathway to the ballot for local advocates without risking further viral spread through in-person signature gathering.

Yates suggested holding public hearings on the resident-led measures later this summer, to allow more community engagement on each to take place. In that scenario, elected leaders would consider a slate of Council-initiated measures along with resident-led proposals, and could possibly take into consideration how many signatures the separate efforts have gathered to gauge community support, with the knowledge such was done in a Boulder experiencing drastically reduced foot traffic and where practically any contact with another human outside one’s housemates is considered risky.

Petitioning efforts have continued.

“We will not give up,” said Patrick Murphy, organizer of the proposed measure seeking to direct tax funding away from the municipal utility effort. He said he has gathered hundreds of signatures out of more than 3,000 needed to appear on the ballot since starting 37 days before a June 5 deadline. He acknowledged he has a small chance of hitting the standard threshold but hopes the effort so far will matter if any measures are considered for Council referral to voters this summer.

“Please hold a public hearing to consider putting all current petitions on the November 2020 ballot. Our community’s voices deserve to be heard. Please don’t put democracy in competition with health. Direct democracy is powerful for Colorado and should be a universal right,” resident Erin Hensel said in an email to Council.

Weaver said Council’s decision Tuesday against Brockett’s motion should not be construed as an instruction or requirement by elected leaders to ignore public health advice and continue petitioning.

“I hear what you’re saying, Sam, you’re not telling anyone to do anything unsafe, but we’re not providing them an alternative,” Brockett said. “A presidential (election) year turnout is not the same as an off-year turnout.”

Swetlik said his “yes” vote was partly motivated by the city’s failure to complete its new online petitioning system approved by voters in 2018 in time for use in the current election cycle. It is set to be ready for next year.