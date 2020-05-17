Boulder County coronavirus case total rises to 829

Boulder County reported one new coronavirus death Sunday, for a total of 56 people whose deaths are attributed to the virus.

The tally of positive and probable cases increased by seven, for a total of 829 cases to date, according to data posted Sunday by Boulder County Public Health. The data show 322 people have recovered from the illness and 149 have required hospitalization. Boulder County epidemiologists have 143 disease investigations ongoing.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday reported deaths have reached 1,215, with 3,872 people hospitalized.

The number of people in Colorado whose death certificates directly report they died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease remained unchanged from the prior day, at 878. The state also reported 223 outbreaks at facilities.

A total of 21,938 people have tested positive or probable across 60 of the state’s 64 counties. Of the state’s 5.7-plus million people, 126,330 have been tested for COVID-19.

The Denver Post reported that Gov. Jared Polis extended the mask mandate — which has already been in place for 30 days — until June 15 for those in essential businesses and critical government jobs.

In signing the executive order on Saturday, he cited a continued need to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The Denver Post contributed to this report.