CU and Hill hotels still viable as Boulder lodging operators tweak summer marketing amid coronavirus

Developers of the proposed University Hill hotel on a prominent Boulder property are insisting to City Council the project remains financially sound, even as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in painful blows to the state’s hospitality industry, including locally.

Simultaneously, the University of Colorado Boulder believes its on-campus conference center and 250-room hotel planned for diagonally across Broadway from the separate, private hotel endeavor, will also stay on track.

With those plans still moving forward, the school’s facility is envisioned to drive demand for overnight accommodations beyond what the CU hotel can handle, providing a possible boost to the private lodging planned for nearby.

“Our construction lender has indicated they are still interested in financing the Hill Hotel,” Nichols Partnership, a group behind the privately funded hotel project at 1313 Broadway, told city staff. “Financing is still available for the best projects with the best sponsors. The Hill Hotel is one of those projects and Hill Hotel Partners are top-notch and proven sponsors. … We are seeing a reduction in construction pricing that will improve the viability of the project.”

The group continues to proceed through the city’s development review, with Council having held a concept review on Tuesday to offer initial feedback on the proposal so far. The next step is for more detailed documents that will be put through a city site review to be submitted and approved, to which the developers have committed.

It may be a sign of confidence in the future, as current local lodging operators look to rejig their marketing plans to prepare for summer business while the pandemic requires social distancing as the norm, with limited demand foreseen for in-person conferences that normally contribute revenues, at least until the season is nearing its end.

“Because we are a unique university town with a top-level research university, a cluster of federal labs, highly developed entrepreneurial groups and a combination of a beautiful setting and unique amenities, our partners are committed to this project and remain confident that the conference center will draw significant, in-person events in the future,” CU told city staff. “The partnership structure between CU Boulder and (New Mexico-based) HRV significantly reduces the university’s financial investment and risk in the project.”

CU has not set a groundbreaking date for its hotel and conference center, but said it expects construction could start by mid-2021. In the meantime, current local hotel operators are looking to up their targeting of the “rubber tire” customer demographic, since in-person conferences are being rescheduled to September, November and, in some cases, as far out as 2021, said Mary Ann Mahoney, CEO of the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, which markets the city as a destination.

But the fact talks of future gatherings are still taking place is a good sign.

“They’re absolutely struggling,” Mahoney said of local hotels.

Late last month, CU economists told City Council that the leisure and hospitality industry consisted of about 11.7% of the Boulder employment share, making the area better insulated than some parts of the state, like Pitkin and Summit counties, where the concentrations hover around 40%, with the sector among the hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Not all is lost in the near-term, though, since there will be “pent-up demand,” the local bureau leader believes, among western United States residents and families outside Boulder to seek road trip getaways where recreating in outdoor open space is possible, or perhaps to the city for a weekend, amid eased social distancing and public health orders.

“What would a meeting look like in the future? There’s still demand out there, meeting planners are still figuring out how their events can take place, everyone is thinking about safety,” Mahoney said. “But prior to a vaccine, how do we maximize our spaces, to allow that spacious seating to be able to accommodate groups? We don’t have all the answers, but I think that all of us in the industry can work with the health departments.”

The University Hill hotel being pushed forward by Nichols still is seen by some as a possible gateway to long-sought revitalization in the business district, although questions about how much, if any, co-working space versus retail space to include as non-lodging components of the project continue to be raised.

“Retail vacancies on the Hill are an issue, and it may not be advisable to mandate retail use in the commercial space,” the University Hill Commercial Area Management Commission stated in a letter to City Council. “Use of the space for co-working would bring year-round users to the Hill and generate the foot traffic needed to fill vacancies in the historic core.

“The hotel needs to be a community asset, more so than driven by retail uses. It may benefit the project, however, to dedicate some portion of the ground floor space to retail concepts with crossover appeal among Hill residents, students and others. New construction offers a chance to attract high quality retail that currently won’t consider locating in the historic core.”