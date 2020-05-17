May nature walk: Small wonders can be found easily while staying close to home

Smallpox, introduced by the Europeans, swept across America in the nineteenth century decimating the Native American population. At one point George Catlin, painter and ethnographer, wrote sorrowfully about the Mandan and Hidatsa tribes: “They are extinct.”

Thankfully, he was wrong. Some survived. When we visited their reservation a few days after 9/11 we found this poem:

Earth

Always

Endures.

In spite of what humanity is doing to Earth, she will outlast us. And like the violet that perfumes the boot that crushes it, Earth continues to offer us large and small wonders.

Here are some things that have brought us joy during the past month as we experienced the small wonders in our “patch” near home and avoided the crowded trail system where it’s hard to keep six feet apart.

– a puff of snow disintegrating into a diaphanous, diamond-studded veil and tree limbs encased in silver-gleaming ice. We rejoiced in the crystalline beauty even knowing it would freeze the emergent crabapple buds.

– The scent of wild plums, mahonia, and golden currants, all in glorious bloom now, having emerged late enough to survive the earlier freeze.

– The taste of wild mint mulled into the first cocktail of spring, the first rhubarb sauce of the season, and the first wild asparagus eaten raw minutes after being picked.

– Four coyote pups tussling and playing near a den beneath a fallen cottonwood and then falling asleep in a fuzzy, furry heap.

– An osprey standing guard above its nest with a downy white chick peering over the rim.

– Orange fritillary butterflies nectaring and mating on yellow dandelions. Painted ladies, little blues, sulphurs, hoary commas, elfins, and cabbage whites also swarm over the flowers of May, and soon swallowtails and monarchs will arrive.

– The full moon setting behind Green Bear Ridge as house finches sang their spring song and the first dawn light brightened the eastern horizon.

– Standing in a “magic marsh” totally enveloped in stereophonic surround-sound: winnowing snipe, kongkareeing red-winged blackbirds, gutturalizing grackles, melodic meadowlarks, and croaking chorus frogs

– Seeing first-of-year returning migrants: white pelicans, yellow-rumped warblers, yellow-headed blackbirds, chipping sparrows, violet-green swallows, and house wrens. Friends report that lazuli buntings, western tanagers, broad-tailed hummingbirds, and Bullock’s orioles have also returned. We’ll be watching for them!

– Watching new birds, new blooms, and new wonders emerging every day in May.

It’s not the same as exploring our favorite trails in the foothills, but it will do.

Ruth Carol and Glenn Cushman are the authors of Boulder Hiking Trails, 5th ed. published by West Margin Press.