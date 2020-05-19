Boulder County Farmers Markets to resume in-person shopping with some limitations

Boulder County Farmers Markets on Monday announced plans for a staggered, limited reopening of outdoor in-person shopping starting this weekend in Boulder and the following weekend in Longmont, and in June for Denver.

The decision, allowing a somewhat normal customer experience, although with no music, in-person dining or gathering as usual for the summertime events, provides an outlet to a much-needed sales method for local growers looking to get their products into the the hands of consumers. Shoppers will need to make a reservation for pre-approved 20-minute shopping windows weekly, with limited opportunities for walk-up customers.

With restaurants and in-person farmer’s markets offline for much of the spring season so far because of the coronavirus pandemic, producers have had to shift their business models, and Boulder County Farmers Markets has helped with the transition to a reliance on online purchases and pickup orders.

“I think it’s a piece in the puzzle this year. I don’t think any one option can replace the impact of what the market is in a normal year,” Christian Toohey, manager of the Toohey & Sons Organic Farm in the Hygiene area, said. “In the height of the summer, we would get 8,000 people on a Saturday and there is no way we can even come close to that with these other models, but piece by piece, everything helps.”

Toohey’s operation for the first time this year started a community supported agriculture business model, in the absence of the in-person markets so far and changes to sales models of local restaurants, with only takeout and delivery. Those normally constitute 50% each of the farm’s revenue. Now, with the community supported idea, customers can buy a share of a harvest of time and pick it up when it’s ready.

Toohey added: “This won’t be a banner year for farmers, but with all the things we’re doing individually, and with what Boulder County Farmers Markets is doing, we can get by. Part of the advantage we have around here is there are so many small- and medium-sized farms that are a little more agile in how they could respond” than larger, more industrialized operations.

It marks the season’s first in-person shopping for the nonprofit organization. The Thursday Lafayette market on Iowa Avenue will not open to the public this year. It will become a curbside pickup for orders placed on Boulder County Farmers Markets virtual market, BCFM2Go, at bcfm.localfoodmarketplace.com.

Boulder County Farmers Markets Reopening

Boulder: Saturday market, 13th St. will be open this weekend Saturday on its normal hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Web link to Boulder shopper sign-up: bit.ly/2XaNTDQ.

Longmont: Saturday market resumes May 30 at 9595 Nelson Road, starting at 8 a.m. Its normal hours run through 1 p.m. but Boulder County Farmers Markets is working to increase the hours to 2 p.m. Web link to Longmont shopper sign-up: bit.ly/2Zmj2Hn.

Denver: Saturday market resumes 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 13 at Union Station. A link to shopper sign-up has not been released yet and is forthcoming.

Lafayette: No in-person shopping this year, Iowa Avenue site will become a curbside pickup for Boulder County Farmers Markets virtual marketplace. That can be accessed online at bcfm.localfoodmarketplace.com/.

From 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Boulder County Farmers Markets will open early to serve vulnerable populations, meaning seniors and people most susceptible to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“Our staggered reopening is mostly based on manpower as well as having the ability to learn and adjust processes before opening another market. We also have to work individually with each site location — city officials, property partners, health departments, etc. — so we are being mindful of the time it takes to launch each market to ensure all elements for each site are properly addressed,” Elyse Wood, operations manager for Boulder County Farmers Markets, stated through a spokesperson.

Restrictions are set to be in place for the markets that will open, with the organization’s website listing precautions against viral spread that will be taken, including no food samples, paying with credit cards whenever possible and customer provision of small bills if cash does need to be used, and not allowing “market bucks,” no artisan shows and no nonprofit booths.

The organization is asking the public to not come to the market without a reservation, that shoppers pre-order as many items as possible, not attend if feeling sick, make a shopping list at home and plan their routes through the market, stand 6 feet from others on the market’s distancing marks, follow one-way flows of foot traffic and to keep visits short.

Boulder County Farmers Markets is expecting 38 vendors to participate in the opening market in Boulder on Saturday, Woods said. Limited prepared food for to-go consumption only, which customers will have to order online while waiting in line, will be available from Cafe Aion, Amaizing Corn Tamales, Familia Pupusa and Cheese Love Grill.

“We’ve been filling 800 orders a week with our online platform. We see a desire for both the online to continue to go forward as well as opening market so there is a choice for customers,” Woods said. “We’re a membership organization so we’re trying to meet everyone’s needs. We are letting the public know, come to shop. We’re here as a resource, but not as a community gathering like normal. We want to get back to that place at some point.”

For Craig Scariot, co-owner of SkyPilot Farm, a pastured pork, lamb, beef and eggs producer just outside Longmont, the normal business risks of farming outside a pandemic’s disruption to marketplaces have caught up to him this season, as a processor the operation normally works with had a fire involving equipment and took its plans offline. But as Scariot works around the problem, he took the announcement of the reopening as good news.

“We will be there as absolute soon as possible,” Scariot said. “We’re searching far and wide for the solutions to the problems we’re facing. I can’t overemphasize how important the markets are to small local producers. We will be there shopping for our veggies this weekend.”