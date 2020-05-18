GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder halfway house sees coronavirus case

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder halfway house sees coronavirus case

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Boulder community corrections facility had one client test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Boulder County Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis confirmed one person at the Intervention Community Corrections Services Boulder facility at 1770 21st St. tested positive.

“The individual was tested promptly and placed in isolation,” Gousettis said.

The client will remain isolated for 14 days.

Officials said they could not reveal additional details about the person who tested positive, including their age, gender and whether they were recently assigned to the facility, because of privacy laws.

Boulder County Community Services’ Monica Rotner, division manager with Community Justice Services, said through contact tracing one other person, a roommate of the person who tested positive, was notified and advised to isolate.

Rotner said no other clients or staff are believed to have been exposed.

“This is the only COVID-19 case we know of at the facility, and the vendor hopes to keep it this way,” Rotner said.

Rotner said Intervention Community Corrections Services altered its facility layout to allow for better social distancing and has been maintaining a low bed count as well.

“Safety of facility staff, clients, and partners is of utmost priority,” Rotner said. “Preventing exposure of the virus is the number one priority at facilities and they are strictly adhering to public health guidelines in making sure everything possible is being done to keep everyone safe and secure during these times.

“ICCS continue to work with their partners, clients, and Boulder County Public Health through this pandemic, including reporting, testing, or any changes or updates needed to made as information becomes available.”

Rotner said the facility’s coronavirus policy was developed following Center for Disease Control guidelines and would not need to be altered because of the positive test.

Gousettis said after an investigation following the positive test, health officials are satisfied the facility “is following good precautions.”

“Following the investigation, our staff reported that the facility is following precautions, including symptom monitoring, masking of all staff and residents, limiting staff to only interact with specific cohorts, and stepped-up disinfection,” Gousettis said.

Boulder County has seen more than 800 positive coronavirus tests as of Sunday.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Orthopedic Treatment

    Are you seeking quality orthopedic medical treatment? An orthopedic specialist at Boulder Prolotherapy can help you improve your wellness and...
  2. Safe Physical Therapy

    Alpine Physical Therapy is open to serve our patients. We are following all safe physical therapy procedures to ensure your...
  3. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  4. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....
  5. Meaningful Memorial Service

    Choose Viegut Funeral Home to help you create a meaningful memorial service for your departed loved one. There are many...