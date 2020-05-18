Boulder halfway house sees coronavirus case

A Boulder community corrections facility had one client test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Boulder County Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis confirmed one person at the Intervention Community Corrections Services Boulder facility at 1770 21st St. tested positive.

“The individual was tested promptly and placed in isolation,” Gousettis said.

The client will remain isolated for 14 days.

Officials said they could not reveal additional details about the person who tested positive, including their age, gender and whether they were recently assigned to the facility, because of privacy laws.

Boulder County Community Services’ Monica Rotner, division manager with Community Justice Services, said through contact tracing one other person, a roommate of the person who tested positive, was notified and advised to isolate.

Rotner said no other clients or staff are believed to have been exposed.

“This is the only COVID-19 case we know of at the facility, and the vendor hopes to keep it this way,” Rotner said.

Rotner said Intervention Community Corrections Services altered its facility layout to allow for better social distancing and has been maintaining a low bed count as well.

“Safety of facility staff, clients, and partners is of utmost priority,” Rotner said. “Preventing exposure of the virus is the number one priority at facilities and they are strictly adhering to public health guidelines in making sure everything possible is being done to keep everyone safe and secure during these times.

“ICCS continue to work with their partners, clients, and Boulder County Public Health through this pandemic, including reporting, testing, or any changes or updates needed to made as information becomes available.”

Rotner said the facility’s coronavirus policy was developed following Center for Disease Control guidelines and would not need to be altered because of the positive test.

Gousettis said after an investigation following the positive test, health officials are satisfied the facility “is following good precautions.”

“Following the investigation, our staff reported that the facility is following precautions, including symptom monitoring, masking of all staff and residents, limiting staff to only interact with specific cohorts, and stepped-up disinfection,” Gousettis said.

Boulder County has seen more than 800 positive coronavirus tests as of Sunday.