GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Clovis launches $85M stock offering on heels of…

News
Business

Clovis launches $85M stock offering on heels of FDA approval

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Days after it landed approval to use its flagship drug to treat pancreatic cancer, Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) said it intends to sell $85 million in new stock.

The Boulder cancer treatment company did not set a price, number or shares or a date for the sale in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. However, the underwriters J.P Morgan and Bank of America are entitled to buy $12.75 million worth of stock.

If sold around the company’s closing share price of $8.96 on Monday, Clovis could add about 9.5 million in shares to its existing 76.9 million shares outstanding.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rubraca for use in certain types of prostate cancer Friday. The drug, which generated $143 million in revenue in 2019, was previously approved only for ovarian cancer.

Clovis’ stock dropped 10% in after-hours trading after declining 7.53% during normal hours against the greater 3.8% increase n the Dow Industrial Average.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Orthopedic Treatment

    Are you seeking quality orthopedic medical treatment? An orthopedic specialist at Boulder Prolotherapy can help you improve your wellness and...
  2. Safe Physical Therapy

    Alpine Physical Therapy is open to serve our patients. We are following all safe physical therapy procedures to ensure your...
  3. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  4. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....
  5. Meaningful Memorial Service

    Choose Viegut Funeral Home to help you create a meaningful memorial service for your departed loved one. There are many...