Colorado’s essential workers must continue to wear masks into June

Workers at Colorado’s essential businesses and critical government jobs must continue to wear masks at work until at least mid-June, Gov. Jared Polis ordered Saturday.

The governor extended the mask mandate — which has already been in place for 30 days — until June 15 in an executive order he signed Saturday, citing a continued need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Workers in grocery stores, restaurants, liquor stores, gun shops, food processing plants, hotels and a variety of other industries considered to be “critical businesses” must wear masks while at work, and should wear gloves when possible, if gloves are provided by the employer, according to the order.

Masks must be at least made of cloth and must cover the nose and mouth.

The general public in Colorado is not required to wear masks in public, although state officials have highly encouraged the practice, and it has been mandated by at least 15 cities and counties, including Denver, where residents are required to wear masks inside stores.

Polis on Saturday also signed executive orders to give local public health agencies more flexibility to use some state funding for expenses related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and to extend some state income tax deadlines until July 15 to align with the extended federal tax deadlines.

