Frederick acreage tagged for industrial development sells for $700,000

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

FREDERICK — A part-time developer in Greenwood Village purchased a five acre plot of land in Frederick’s Bear Industrial Park late last month, with long-term plans to build additional flex industrial space.

Greenwood Village resident Michael Flynn purchased the property at 4465 Salazar Lane from a Longmont-based LLC for $700,000 in a deal that closed on April 22, according to Weld County property records. County officials last assessed the property’s value at $339,562.

In a statement through his broker SVN Denver, Lynn said he plans to propose a development of  dual-office and warehouses on the property along with space for build-to-suit projects. No plans for that property have been submitted to Frederick’s planning department as of Monday morning. Cobey Wess, an agent at SVN Denver and Lynn’s representative, told BizWest a start time for any project is likely a year away.

Lynn is also the owner of a divided 30,000-square-foot industrial property at 4030 Bruin Blvd. just south of the Salazar Lane property within the Bear Industrial Park. Wess said that building was completely leased within 60 days of its completion.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

