Moose spotted Sunday in Boulder cemetery

A moose made its way down to Boulder on Sunday and spent part of the day relaxing in a cemetery at the western edge of the city.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said wildlife officers did get reports of the moose in western Boulder, though officers did not need to take any action.

Photographer Nico Toutenhoofd was able to get a shot of the moose, which Clay said appears to be a young female, sitting down in Columbia Cemetery at 1201 9th St.

While moose in Boulder are not completely unheard of, Clay said it is unusual for the animals to come down to lower elevations.

“Moose do come down from the mountains from time to time, but overall I would say that is out of the norm,” Clay said. “About once a year do we get a moose make it into the metro area and we have to move them back up into the mountains.”

Clay said wildlife officials are hoping the moose’s foray into the city was a short one.

“Being at lower elevations is not good for moose, as they can overheat,” Clay said. “But sometimes they just wander their way down following riparian areas and end up lower than what is ideal for them.”