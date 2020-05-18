Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here
Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 today in Boulder
Boulder should see highs in the 80s to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 55.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 55, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 46.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 47.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 50.