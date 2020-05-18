GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 55.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 55, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 46.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 and an overnight low of 47.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 50.

