Police investigating possible drug activity at Broomfield mobile home community

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate possible drug activity at Front Range Mobile Home Community after police were called to the park on Sunday for a report of a man that was bleeding and unconscious. The man, who was cut by glass, was to a local hospital for his injuries, Broomfield Police Department spokesperson Rachel Welte said via email on Monday.

After the initial response, investigators with the North Metro Drug Task Force were called to the scene to investigate possible drug activity, according to Welte.

That investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to the community, Welte stated.