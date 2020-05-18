GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Police investigating possible drug activity at…

Latest News

Police investigating possible drug activity at Broomfield mobile home community

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate possible drug activity at Front Range Mobile Home Community after police were called to the park on Sunday for a report of a man that was bleeding and unconscious. The man, who was cut by glass, was to a local hospital for his injuries, Broomfield Police Department spokesperson Rachel Welte said via email on Monday.

After the initial response, investigators with the North Metro Drug Task Force were called to the scene to investigate possible drug activity, according to Welte.

That investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to the community, Welte stated.

Broomfield Enterprise Staff Report

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Orthopedic Treatment

    Are you seeking quality orthopedic medical treatment? An orthopedic specialist at Boulder Prolotherapy can help you improve your wellness and...
  2. Safe Physical Therapy

    Alpine Physical Therapy is open to serve our patients. We are following all safe physical therapy procedures to ensure your...
  3. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  4. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....
  5. Meaningful Memorial Service

    Choose Viegut Funeral Home to help you create a meaningful memorial service for your departed loved one. There are many...