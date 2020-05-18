GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

RTD launches nationwide search for next general manager

New agency leader expected to be announced in the fall

RTD service worker Maria Ayala sanitizes a bus at the RTD Platte Division service island in early April. RTD announced Monday the official start of its search for a new general manager.
RTD is now officially accepting applications from anyone interested in running the sprawling transit agency as it faces challenges on numerous fronts.

The Regional Transportation District announced Monday that it is teaming up with executive search firm Krauthamer & Associates to launch a nationwide search for a general manager and CEO. The goal is to have a new leader in place by autumn.

Interim General Manager Paul Ballard took over the top position at RTD in February after the departure of longtime RTD veteran Dave Genova.

“Mr. Ballard continues to do an excellent job at the helm of this agency as we move through these extraordinary times,” Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede said in a statement. “We are committed to finding a general manager and CEO to bring us into the next generation of this agency.”

RTD, like many transit agencies across the country, is struggling with severely reduced ridership and scaled back service as the coronavirus pandemic maintains its grip on the nation.

Interested applicants can read about the job on the RTD website and submit a cover letter, résumé and references by close of business on July 10 at rtdgmsearch@kapartners.com.

John Aguilar

