Superior seeks artists for pop-up prairie dog project

A different kind of prairie dog will be popping up in Superior later this year courtesy of a creative placemaking project.

The town and the Superior Cultural Arts and Public Spaces Advisory Committee are seeking artists interested in adorning cast fiberglass prairie dog sculptures with unique designs to be placed around the town.

The Committee will select 12 artists and provide 4-foot prairie dog statues.

The statues will be installed in shopping areas, parks, walking/biking paths and town facilities for an indefinite period.

Artists are encouraged to use any medium. Applications must be submitted by noon June 8 and must include a design concept and narrative, a brief resume and images of past work.

The statues could be installed by August.

For more information about the project and application process, visit bit.ly/2Z0z5dw.