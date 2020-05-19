GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

20+ local breweries participating in Colorado…

News
Business

20+ local breweries participating in Colorado Strong Pale Ale initiative

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Breweries from across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are joining more a 100 fellow Colorado beer makers to brew Colorado Strong Pale Ale, to raise “funds for healthcare, hospitality, service industry and gig economy workers impacted by COVID-19,” according to a news release from the initiative’s organizers.

The Colorado Brewers Guild and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation will “will provide all ingredients to participating breweries free of charge and pay each of the suppliers for their products,” the release said. Colorado Strong Pale Ale is made entirely of ingredients sourced in Colorado.

Participating breweries in the Boulder Valley include:

  • Left Hand Brewing Co.
  • Upslope Brewing Co.
  • Wibby Brewing
  • 300 Suns Brewing
  • Grossen Bart Brewery
  • Odd13 Brewing
  • Ska Street Brewstillery
  • Bootstrap Brewing
  • Kokopelli Beer Co.
  • The Post Brewing Co.
  • Pumphouse Brewery
  • Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co.

In Northern Colorado, participants include:

  • Black Bottle Brewery
  • Red Truck Beer
  • Rally King Brewing
  • Gilded Goat Brewing Co.
  • Weldwerks Brewing Co.
  • Loveland Aleworks
  • Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project
  • Brix Brewery & Taphouse

The full list of participating breweries and their tentative release dates, can be found at coloradostrongbeer.org.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Parts Of Your Home Damaged By Sunlight

    Over time, your home experiences natural wear and tear. The more you use a space, the more likely it will...
  2. Boulder Prolotherapy Orthopedic Treatment

    Are you seeking quality orthopedic medical treatment? An orthopedic specialist at Boulder Prolotherapy can help you improve your wellness and...
  3. Safe Physical Therapy

    Alpine Physical Therapy is open to serve our patients. We are following all safe physical therapy procedures to ensure your...
  4. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  5. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....