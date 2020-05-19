Apple stores in Boulder, Broomfield remain shuttered, for now

BOULDER and BROOMFIELD — Apple this week began reopening some U.S. retail stores, but customers in the Boulder Valley will have quite a drive if they want to check out the latest iPhone, iPad or Macbook.

Apple operates six stores in Colorado. Stores at Twenty Ninth Street in Boulder and at FlatIron Crossing in Broomfield remain shuttered for now, along with stores in Denver (Cherry Creek), Littleton (Aspen Grove) and Lone Tree (Park Meadows). The store at The Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs so far is the only Colorado store to have reopened.

The Cupertino, California-based computer giant closed all of its stores in China in February and closed all stores outside of China in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

In a message posted online Sunday, Apple senior vice president for retail and people Deirdre O’Brien outlined the company’s strategy for reopening stores and preventing infection among employees and customers.

“Our commitment is to move forward with a reopening only once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores,” O’Brien said. “We look at every available piece of data — including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant.”

O’Brien said the company would limit occupancy in its stores and will require that all retail customers and employees wear face masks. Customers lacking a face mask will be provided with one. Customers will also have their temperature checked at the door and will be screened for certain health conditions, such as a cough, or whether they’ve had contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

“Throughout the day, we’re conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas,” O’Brien said.

Some stores also will offer curbside pickup or drop-off of merchandise.

Apple has posted an online search tool to check the status of various stores. The Colorado Springs store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Apple has not yet announced an opening date for other Colorado locations, which are listed as closed at least through May 25.

